Around the Big Ten: Washington at Michigan Game Recap

The Wolverines are now 2-0 after taking down the Huskies.

The University of Michigan earned their second win of the season after defeating the now 0-2 University of Washington, 31-10. Washington made a run in the third quarter to pull the game within two touchdowns, but the Wolverines were able to keep their opposition out of reach the rest of the way.

Michigan was largely able to dominate through the run and their swarming defense. The duo running back combo for the Wolverines was huge in this one. Sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins combined for over 300 rushing yards with Corum running for 172 yards on 21 handoffs and Haskins finishing with 155 yards on 27 carries. The highlight of the game came midway through the second quarter as Corum ran 67 yards for his first of three touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Michigan’s defense just overwhelmed the Huskies. Although Washington’s redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris had a strong night, he finished with 293 passing yards and a touchdown pass, the Wolverines pass rush made it tough for him to operate all night long. Senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had an impressive showing as well, finishing with two of the team’s four sacks.

