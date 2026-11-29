The Northwestern Wildcats officially snap their losing streak and capture the trophy by outplaying Illinois, 31-17, to end the regular season and give the seniors a great send-off.

It has been a season of highs and lows. The Wildcats wrap up the season with a 7-5 record. Their best performances came in the second and third quarters. The Wildcats combined for 24 points.

Running back Caleb Komolafe had a big day with 127 rushing yards 17 carries with one touchdown. Northwestern converted five of their 10 third downs.

Wildcats head coach David Braun gave a heartfelt press conference after the game.

“Really proud of the way this group battled,” Braun said. “Navigated some momentum shifts throughout the game.”

Braun is grateful to have been part of this rivalry game. This game had a special meaning for him, and he is grateful for the seniors who have sweated and bled for the black and purple. Their commitment has been unparalleled.

Braun never took it for granted. He’s overjoyed to be representing the Northwestern community and the fanbase. Thanksgiving weekend has been incredible for the entire Braun and Northwestern family.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

He’s also embraced the struggle. In his mind, the rollercoaster ride was needed for the team to come together and grow. Braun preaches growing pains.

“You want it to happen on your timeline,” Braun said. “You want it to happen selfishly for your own selfish motivations. You want it to happen for Joe Hyman and Brayden Brus and Robert Fitzgerald, and the list goes on.”

The life lessons and game lessons were worth it for the Wildcats because they finished the season on a positive note. Rivalry week is very important, and Braun will try to do a better job of emphasizing this to his team every year.

It’s always important to bring former players back to the program to speak with the coaches and current players about why rivalry week and senior day mean so much to them. Leadership and commitment, along with strong communication, are what make an institution like Northwestern have high-character individuals. It’s not just about playing great football, but leaving the program as smarter men.

The Wildcats have many leaders in this program. Whether it’s a win or a loss, Northwestern has shown leadership and resilience against opponents such as Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, and Minnesota.

“I’ll always remember this group for it, as a lot of these guys went through a challenging 2023, looking at some green interim head coach that hadn’t coached a single down of FBS football,” Braun said. “Just got in the foxhole and said, let’s go do this for our teammates, for the program, for everybody.”

Pressure is a privilege. There’s a certain level of expectation that comes when someone comes to the university. The players stood by their head coach. They believed in him and went to war for him. The players went to war for the program. There will always be changes in players and coaching staff, but we are only seeing the beginning of long-term success in Evanston, Illinois.

Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI and follow us on Twitter.