The Land of Lincoln Trophy is on the line. It's rivalry week! Northwestern Wildcats (6–5 overall, 3–5 Big Ten) will host Illinois Fighting Illini (6–5 overall, 4–4 Big Ten) at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois, on Saturday at 12:30pm ET.

Illinois leads the all-time series 59–55–5 and has won the last two meetings, including a 20–13 win on November 29, 2025. This presents a great opportunity not only for the Wildcats to get revenge, but also to end their four-game losing skid. It's been a rollercoaster few weeks for the football team ever since losing quarterback Aidan Chiles for the rest of the season.

Fighting Illini quarterback Katin Houser has thrown for 2,449 yards, completing 199-of-325, with 20 TDs and 10 INTs. Houser is listed as questionable for this game. Houser has a bothering right hand, which he suffered in a hit during the game against Iowa. Whether he plays or not, the Wildcats' defense must be ready to pressure and blitzed.

Wide receiver Collin Dixon is another threat for the Wildcats' secondary. Dixon is their best receiver. He has 1,088 yards, 80 receptions, and 13 TDs.

Oct 24, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Nathan Knapik (71) lifts Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Collin Dixon (17) after Dixon scored a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson- | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Wildcats linebacker Braydon Brus leads the team with 86 tackles. Defensive back Robert Fitzgerald leads the defense with three interceptions. Both players must be difference-makers in this rivalry matchup. Fitzgerald is a force on defense. He's a vocal leader, and when he's active and present, it becomes a long day for the receivers and tight end on the other side of the team.

Backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol must have the best game of his life. The upside is that he hasn't thrown an interception this season. Marchiol has three touchdowns, and against Illinois he must aim for 3 to 4 touchdowns with no turnovers. He can run the ball. So that's a major plus. He needs to be better and help Northwestern end the losing streak. It would be a failure if he doesn't come through in the season finale.

Wildcats running back Caleb Komolafe has been solid for the Wildcats run game. He's the second player that must show up this Saturday. Komolafe must aim for at least 15-20 carries and go for 200 yards. If there's a game where the Wildcats need everything to go right for them, it would be this game; when it's a rivalry game, a team must give their 120 percent, their best.

We understand the "what ifs" if Chiles had never gotten injured. But now they must proceed and dominate Illinois. Take advantage of third-down conversions, win the turnover battle, and set the tone early in the game.

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