Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Wildcats Classic Game Highlights: Purdue at Northwestern

    Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Big Ten West clash at the Friendly Confines.
    Author:

    CHICAGO, Ill. — The Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) play host to the Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) in the Wildcats Classic on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT at Wrigley Field.

    Purdue at Northwestern Highlights

    The Wildcats Classic

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

    Facebook - @SIWildcatsDaily

    Twitter - @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

    No image description

    Photo: Northwestern Football
    Play
    Football

    Wildcats Classic Game Highlights: Purdue at Northwestern

    Here are the biggest plays from Saturday's Wildcats Classic at Wrigley Field.

    1 minute ago
    Photo: Northwestern Football
    Play
    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Purdue

    Stay tuned here for updates on the Wildcats Classic, as the Northwestern Wildcats host the Purdue Boilermakers at Wrigley Field.

    2 minutes ago
    Untitled design (19)
    Play
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. Purdue

    This is your one-stop shop for all updates as the Wildcats host the Boilermakers for the Wildcats Classic in Week 12 of Big Ten play.

    4 hours ago

    Photo: Northwestern Football
    Football

    Wildcats Classic Game Highlights: Purdue at Northwestern

    1 minute ago
    Photo: Northwestern Football
    Football

    LIVE GAME FEED: Northwestern vs. Purdue

    2 minutes ago
    Untitled design (19)
    Football

    Game Day Hub: Game Preview, Odds, How to Watch + More for Northwestern vs. Purdue

    4 hours ago
    Photo: Northwestern Field Hockey
    NCAA

    Northwestern Field Hockey Defeats Harvard 2-1 in OT, Advances to Program's First NCAA Championship

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17155497
    Football

    Northwestern vs. Purdue Analysis, Odds, Spread, Date & Start Time for College Football Week 12 Game

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17155273
    Football

    Big Ten Bowl Projections: Michigan and Michigan State on the Outside Looking in of the College Football Playoffs Entering the Final Two Weeks

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_15632281
    Basketball

    Game Recap: Northwestern Dominate Fairleigh Dickinson, Start Season 4-0

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_15631027
    Basketball

    LIVE GAME FEED: Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_16565300
    Football

    Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 12

    Nov 18, 2021