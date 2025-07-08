Former All-American Lays Out Key to Success for Northwestern Wildcats in 2025
The Northwestern Wildcats are preparing for a very important season in 2025.
How did they begin? By improving the most important position on the field.
Northwestern landed SMU transfer quarterback Preston Stone in the transfer portal this offseason. According to David Pollack, this is the move that could be the key to success for the Wildcats.
"I'm going Preston Stone. The guy that you saw last year at SMU. Kevin Jennings takes his spot late in the season last year. He already knows he's leaving. He's had some inconsistencies. He's had some ups and downs, but he's got good athletic ability. He can throw the football."- David Pollack, See Ball Get Ball Podcast
The Wildcats finished 4-8 last season with just two wins in Big Ten play. The offense finished 111th in the nation throwing the football. Northwestern finished with just seven passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions. It was not a surprise to see head coach David Braun prioritize the quarterback position in the portal.
Stone lost his job to Jennings at the end of the 2024 season as SMU made a run to the College Football Playoff. Stone will get the chance to start for Northwestern and should bring a new dynamic right away.
"Can they come in and be competent?," Pollack said. "Northwestern always struggles at the quarterback spot. It's not been a good spot. It's not been a good spot. It's not been anything that they've highlighted over the years."
"Getting the quarterback, the trigger man that makes everything go. Can he be that guy that can run, pass, buy time? He's going to need to scramble around and make plays if they're going to have any chance of being successful."
Northwestern will begin the season on Aug. 30 with a road matchup against Tulane.