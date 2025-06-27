NBA Champions Receive High Praise on Selection of the Northwestern Wildcats Star
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one week removed from winning their first-ever NBA Championship.
The front office has built the team well through the draft over the years. Sam Presti came into the 2025 NBA Draft with many options coming off a title but decided to add some intriguing pieces.
At No. 44 overall in the second round, the Thunder drafted Northwestern Wildcats star Brooks Barnhizer. Following the selection, this draft pick received high praise.
"Incredible pick," one NBA agent told Thunder On SI. "One of the smartest players in the draft, great size and work ethic. Easy path to impact in a couple of years."
Barnhizer became the first Northwestern player drafted since 1999. He is the 32nd total Wild cat to be drafted since 1947.
As a senior, Barnhizer averaged 17.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He saw his season end in January due to a foot injury but this did not impact his draft stock. Barnhizer performed well during the pre-draft process,, causing his stock to skyrocket in the weeks leading up to the draft.
At 6-foot-6, Barnhizer projects as a productive two-way player for an Oklahoma City team that has been able to develop young talent well. Barnhizer came away with 2.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game during his final season as well.
The Thunder added Georgetown center Thomas Sorber with the 15th-overall pick in the draft. On night two, the team got even more help that could turn into depth.