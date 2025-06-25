Northwestern Wildcats Sign Intriguing QB Away from SEC Power
The Northwestern Wildcats have made another addition at the quarterback position.
On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Virginia transfer Gavin Frakes signed with Northwestern. Frakes was originally committed to Oklahoma before flipping his decision to the Wildcats.
Frakes will enter with two years of eligibility remaining.
The product of Norman, OK committed to New Mexico State out of high school, where he played in 11 games. Frakes totaled 736 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. He did not play during his sophomore year before landing at Virginia ahead of the 2024 season.
Frakes did not log any stats with Virginia and this led to another trip into the portal. On May 22, Frakes committed to Oklahoma and was destined to return home. Just over one month later, he is on the move again.
In December, Northwestern added SMU's Preston Stone as a graduate transfer. He helped the Mustangs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2024.
Nakos then reported that Northwestern's Jack Lausch has a "legitimate shot" to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft this summer. If he decides to change courses, this leaves the Wildcats without a backup quarterback — a role that Frakes would take over right away.
Northwestern is entering an important season in 2025. The expectations for the team are not high coming off a 4-8 season in 2024. The Wildcats finished four games behind pace from the year before when David Braun took over as head coach. Braun and the Wildcats hope for a turnaround this fall.