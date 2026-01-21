Northwestern Women’s Soccer Welcomes Assistant Coach Christine McBeath

Northwestern women’s soccer added an important member to its coaching staff on Tuesday. It is because the head coach, Michael Moynihan, announced the hiring of Christine McBeath as the program’s newest assistant coach. The move signals another step forward for the Wildcats as they prepare for the upcoming season. That also brings in a coach with a strong reputation for defensive development and player growth at both the Power 5 and mid-major levels.

Building Strength at Every Stop Inside Northwestern Women’s Soccer

McBeath arrives at Northwestern after serving as an assistant coach at George Mason, where her impact was immediate and measurable. Under her guidance, defender Zoe Vidaurre earned Atlantic 10 First Team All-Conference honors. She became the first George Mason player to receive postseason all-conference recognition since 2016.

Before George Mason, McBeath spent three seasons on the staff at Utah. That's where she helped engineer a steady defensive turnaround. During that stretch, Utah lowered its goals-against average from 1.50 to 1.12 and reduced opponents’ shots per game from 13.0 to 11.4.

McBeath’s resume also includes time within one of college soccer’s elite environments. In 2020, she served as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford, gaining valuable experience with a nationally respected program. At the same time, she took on the role of head coach for the Palo Alto Soccer Club Girls Academy. That further sharpens her player development skills at the youth and elite levels.

From St. John’s Captain to Northwestern Coach

Before stepping into coaching, McBeath built her foundation as a player at St John’s University. A dependable defender, she made 55 starts in 66 career appearances. She was also named team captain during her senior season. In 2019, she led the Red Storm in minutes played, serving as a steady presence on the back line.

Off the field, McBeath matched her on-field leadership with academic excellence. She graduated summa cum laude from the Tobin College of Business at St. John’s in December 2019 with a degree in finance. She also holds a USSF B License, combining strong credentials with a background that aligns closely with Northwestern’s academic standards.

McBeath steps into a program guided by the winningest coach in Northwestern women’s soccer history. Entering his 14th season in 2025, Michael Moynihan owns a 126-109-39 record and has led the Wildcats to five NCAA Tournament appearances. If that wasn’t enough, then she also coached the program’s 2016 Big Ten Championship team. All but two of Northwestern’s NCAA Tournament berths have come under his leadership.

Moynihan’s success has been defined by steady growth and historic milestones, from a five-win improvement in his first season to a Sweet Sixteen run in 2016 behind one of the nation’s most dominant defenses. That team posted an NCAA-leading 17 shutouts and a goals-against average of .290, setting a standard that still defines the program.

Northwestern’s success has extended beyond the pitch as well, with 209 players earning Academic All-Big Ten honors during Moynihan’s tenure. That culture of excellence is where McBeath fits seamlessly, bringing defensive expertise, academic achievement, and player-first development to the Wildcats.

