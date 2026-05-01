Northwestern Basketball Alum Transfer Tracker: Arrinten Page, Max Green, More

Nine of head coach Chris Collins' Northwestern Wildcats men's basketball team personnel with remaining NCAA eligibility entered this spring's transfer portal with an eye on greener pastures. Their decision was understandable, if hurtful: after all, Northwestern went just 15-19 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season.

Senior forward Nick Martinelli enjoyed a prolific individual season, but no one else made much of a consistent impact on offense.

So let's take stock of who has gone where — so far.

Arrinten Page

Big man transfer Arrinten Page has now joined his fourth school in as many seasons.

Arrinten's agent at SOJ2 Sports Management Group, Stan Jackson, informs DraftExpress' Jon Chepkevich that the 6-foot-11 forward will link up with the Providence Friars for his senior season. Prior to his slightly disappointing Northwestern tenure, Page had spent one season apiece at USC and Cincinnati.

Last year, Page averaged a middling 10.2 points on 54.6 percent shooting, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks a night.

Max Green

Max Green is taking a, well, page out of Arrinten Page's book, transferring to his third school in as many collegiate seasons. The soon-to-be-junior wing has committed to Charleston, the Cougars announced on their official X account.

A former 2025 All-Patriot while at Holy Cross as a freshman, Green failed to make much of an impact with Northwestern. Across 14.7 minutes per, he averaged 4.3 points on .370/.338/.600 shooting splits, 1.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals a night.

Jordan Clayton

Former Northwestern guard Jordan Clayton has returned home. A native of Medford, Massachusetts, Clayton informed Sam Kayser of League Ready that he'll suit up for the University of Massachusetts.

Clayton had been a Wildcat for three seasons. In 31 games last year, he averaged a scant 3.9 points while slashing .412/.410/.533, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 steals a night.

Blake Smith

Former Wildcats walk-on Blake Smith has committed to Oral Roberts University.

The 6-foot-6 wing was a deep-bench player at Welsh-Ryan Arena, but as a junior he managed to suit up in 18 contests for the Wildcats. Now, he'll ply his trade for the Golden Eagles.

KJ Windham

Ex-Northwestern sophomore guard KJ Windham's reps at CAA have told Jamie Shaw of On3 that he will play for the James Madison Dukes next fall.

This year, his role actually shrank from his freshman season. In 2024-25, Shaw averaged 5.6 points in 16.8 minutes per. This past season, he averaged a scant 3.5 points across 12.3 minutes a night.

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