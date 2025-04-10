Northwestern Captures Third Straight Silverado Showdown Title
In a field that included No. 1 Stanford and No. 3 Oregon, Northwestern women's golf still managed to win its third straight Silverado Showdown team title this week. The Showdown went three rounds, from Monday to Wednesday, and the Wildcats came from behind in the final round to defend their title.
Lauryn Nguyen won the championship outright, finishing with a final score of 207 in three rounds of golf in Napa, Calif. This was her second career victory, and she won in dominant fashion by four strokes. Nguyen finished at nine-under while nobody else in the field finished better than five-under.
Ashley Yun shot even with par, placing second among Wildcats and eleventh overall. Hsin Tai Lin (+1), Dianna Lee (+8), Elise Lee (+11) and Megan Meng (+19) rounded out the leaderboard for Northwestern.
Heading into the Showdown, Northwestern was ranked No. 10 in the nation. The Wildcats are a very good golf team, but No. 10 isn't the same as No. 1 or No. 3. Beating both is an impressive achievement for head coach Emily Fletcher's squad.
No. 7 USC was also at the event and finished in second place, just one stroke back of the Wildcats. Northwestern entered the final day of competition trailing by two strokes but had its best round of the week on Wednesday to take home the title.
After achieving the three-peat, Northwestern will shift its attention to the upcoming Big Ten Championships. They will take place in Havre de Grace, Md. from April 18 to April 20.