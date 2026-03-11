Northwestern Wildcats Baseball and UIC Game Ends in Tie After Darkness Stops Play

In a contest that defied the standard rules of resolution, the Northwestern Wildcats and the UIC Flames battled to a rare stalemate on Tuesday afternoon. After nine full innings of play, the score stood deadlocked at 3-3. As evening set in over Evanston, the descending shadows became the final arbiter of the match.

A Rare Tie in Northwestern Wildcats Baseball History

Officials were forced to suspend play due to darkness. And because the game had completed the necessary innings to be official without a clear winner, it was ruled a tie.

Due to darkness, today's game has been called after nine innings and will end in a tie.



FINAL | Northwestern 3, UIC 3 — Northwestern Baseball (@NUCatsBaseball) March 10, 2026

For players and fans alike, the ending felt unusual. College baseball games are almost always decided in extra innings when the scoreboard remains tied after nine. But on this particular afternoon, time and daylight had the final say. Instead of another inning of drama, the teams walked off the field with matching lines in the record books.

Tie games are a distinct anomaly in modern college baseball, where extra innings typically continue until a victor is decided. For Northwestern, the result was especially rare. The stalemate marked the Wildcats’ first tie since May 6, 2009, ending seventeen years without such an outcome.

That previous tie came against UChicago, and the circumstances were even more unusual. Lightning forced the cancellation of the contest after six scoreless innings, leaving the game officially recorded as a 0-0 draw. Tuesday’s game now joins that rare entry in the Wildcats’ record books.

Northwestern Pitching Staff Delivers Strong Strikeout Performance

Even though the final result ended in a tie, the Wildcats’ pitching staff turned in one of the most impressive efforts of the day. Northwestern pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters across nine innings of work.

The 10-strikeout performance marked the second consecutive game in which Northwestern’s pitching staff recorded double-digit strikeouts. Just two days earlier, the Wildcats also struck out 10 batters during their matchup against UNLV.

Together, the two performances represent the first time since 2023 that Northwestern has recorded back-to-back games with 10 or more strikeouts. The previous instance occurred on April 30, 2023, when the Wildcats posted 11 strikeouts against Michigan State.

They followed that game with another dominant performance two days later on May 2, 2023, striking out 11 batters again in a matchup against UIC.

In the bottom of the first inning, outfielder Jack Lausch immediately energized the lineup by leading off with a triple to center field. Infielder Ryan Kucherak quickly took advantage of the opportunity. He lifted a sacrifice fly that allowed Lausch to cross the plate and give Northwestern an early 1-0 lead.

The run continued a noticeable trend for the Wildcats this season. It marked the eighth game in which Northwestern managed to score in the first inning.

The Wildcats expanded their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Infielder Owen McElfatrick reached base and advanced into scoring position. Infielder Noah Ruiz delivered with a clutch double that brought McElfatrick home.

The hit pushed Northwestern’s lead to 2-0 and added another RBI to Ruiz’s season total. The run marked his team-leading 15th RBI of the year. In the fifth inning, Jake Busson delivered an RBI single that cut the deficit to 2-1.

Right-hander Sam Hliboki stepped up to the challenge and delivered a critical strikeout to strand all three runners and keep Northwestern in front. The Wildcats regained breathing room in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Outfielder Griffin Mills connected on a powerful swing that sent the ball over the right-center field wall for a solo home run. The blast was Mills’ first home run of the season and the third of his collegiate career, extending the Northwestern lead to 3-1.

In the top of the eighth inning, UIC pulled within one run after a wild pitch allowed a runner to score. Northwestern again faced danger with the bases loaded. However, right-hander Dominic DeLoreto entered the game and recorded another crucial strikeout to maintain the 3-2 advantage.

The Flames then retired the first three Northwestern hitters in the bottom of the ninth. Because nine full innings had already been completed, the contest was officially recorded as a tie. The result moves Northwestern’s record to 6-7-1 on the season, while UIC now stands at 4-10-1.

Northwestern is scheduled to open Big Ten competition this weekend with a high-profile series against No. 25 USC. The Wildcats will host the Trojans for a three-game set beginning Friday at 3 p.m. CT.

