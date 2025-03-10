Northwestern Dual-Sport QB Makes Highlight Reel Baseball Plays
When Jack Lausch announced he'd be heading to Northwestern to play football in December of 2021, he was already committed to Notre Dame to play baseball.
At Brother Rice High School in Chicago, Lausch was ranked the No. 94 baseball player and No. 27 outfielder in the 2022 class by Perfect Game. He was also named the Chicago Sun-Times Football Player of the Year after his 2021 senior season.
Lausch finally got his first shot to start at quarterback for the Wildcats in 2024, and now, he's already making his mark with Northwestern baseball in the spring. In the finale of a weekend series at The Citadel on Sunday, Lausch made a pair of incredible web gems from his spot in center field.
In the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and third, Lausch made a remarkable over-the-shoulder grab to prevent multiple Bulldogs from scoring. The catch earned the second out of the inning and prevented The Citadel from drawing any closer to NU than three runs.
The very next inning, Lausch did it again. While the stakes were lower with the bases empty and two outs, Lausch still made a difficult diving catch in shallow center field, which ended the inning and eventually led to a 10-7 Wildcat win. Sunday's victory was the second consecutive for Northwestern, which split the series with The Citadel despite falling into a 2-0 hole.
It was also a very productive day for Lausch, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs in addition to the spectacular outing in the outfield.
Lausch has started all 14 baseball games for the 'Cats, of which the team is 7-7. The junior is batting .250 with eight runs, five RBIs and two walks.
In 10 games at quarterback last fall, Lausch threw for 1,714 yards, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 53.7% completion percentage. He also gained 213 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.