Northwestern Lacrosse Star Named Finalist for Tewaaraton Award
The Tewaaraton Award is presented each year to the top male and female college lacrosse players in the country. Northwestern's Madison Taylor was named a finalist for this year's award today for the second straight season.
Taylor has a chance to be Northwestern's eighth winner since the Tewaaraton Foundation started the award back in 2001. Last season's winner was fellow Northwestern superstar Izzy Scane in her final season with the 'Cats. She also took home the award in 2023.
En route to a Big Ten Championship and a postseason run that will continue as the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Taylor has been nothing short of awesome. The junior leads the nation in goals per game (4.94) and points per game (6.94). She also has a whopping 89 total goals which is second to Boston College's Rachel Clark in one fewer contest.
Clark is another finalist for the award along with her teammate, Shea Dolce. UNC's Ashley and Chloe Humphrey round out the list.
Despite the talent in that group, Taylor's numbers give her a decent shot to win the award. If it was a traditional MVP award like in many professional sports, it would be no argument.
Taylor is a huge reason why this Northwestern team, in the post-Scane era, was able to maintain its dominance and sits in its current position with a high seed in the NCAA Tournament. At times, she carried the scoring for NU, and she was the definition of consistency.
The 'Cats will start the tournament this weekend on Sunday against the winner of Akron and No. 13 Michigan. Assuming the Wolverines get the job done, Northwestern blew them out 15-6 in their last meeting on April 17 in Evanston.
Taylor had six goals in that game, and her production will be crucial in the rematch if it happens. If the 'Cats advance, they will go as far as their superstar can help take them.