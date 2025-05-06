Wildcats Daily

Northwestern Softball Pitcher Wins Weekly Award After Dominant Series

The Wildcats' ace is earning some national recognition.

Ryan Cole

Lauren Boyd winds up to throw a pitch.
Lauren Boyd winds up to throw a pitch. / Photo: Northwestern Athletics

Northwestern grad student Lauren Boyd has been incredible on the mound this year, and this weekend against UCLA was no different. After going 2-0 in the series, allowing three earned runs and striking out seven, Boyd was announced as the D1Softball Pitcher of the Week today.

D1Softball nominates a Player, Pitcher and a Freshman of the Week. Along with Boyd, UCF's Isabella Vega was this week's freshman, and Arizona's Sydney Stewart won the overall player award.

Boyd was certainly great for the 'Cats this weekend, leading them to two wins in their last series of the regular season. But Northwestern fans are used to this. Boyd finished the season with 14 wins and a 2.54 ERA, both career highs. She also set her career mark in strikeouts with 100 on the nose.

At Northwestern, Boyd has essentially been effective for her entire career. She's 30-14 as a Wildcat, pitching to a 2.49 ERA. That's a dominant college career on the mound.

Now, though, the fun starts. Boyd is arguably the most critical piece on this team in finding postseason success. She'll be in the circle for the 'Cats' biggest postseason games, and she has the stuff to deliver.

After the best season of her college career, and a very good individual series, Boyd getting national recognition for her efforts is nice. But her goal is to keep winning ballgames. If she can keep throwing how she's thrown all year, then Northwestern is going to be set up for success out of the gates in Big Ten Tournament games and beyond.

Read More Northwestern Wildcats Coverage

feed

Published
Ryan Cole
RYAN COLE

Ryan Cole is a writer for Northwestern Wildcats On SI covering every team on campus. He’s currently a junior at NU where he’s studying journalism and previously wrote and edited for Inside NU. He also studies business with an eye towards eventually helping develop business models to revive local news. In his free time, Cole enjoys watching sports, playing sports, reading the news and singing.

Home/Olympic Sports