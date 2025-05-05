Northwestern Topples No. 8 UCLA in Road Season Finale Softball Series
Northwestern has spent much of the 2025 season on the bubble to be selected for the NCAA Softball Tournament. The Wildcats made their biggest statement yet over the weekend, defeating No. 8 UCLA twice in three games.
The victory is Northwestern's first series win over a top 10 opponent since Kate and Caryl Drohan became the head coaches in 2002 and snapped a historic streak for the Bruins. UCLA had won 24 consecutive games at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles and had not lost a home series since 2019 against Arizona.
Northwestern also beat No. 8 Duke at the NFCA Leadoff Classic on February 8, giving the Wildcats three wins over top 10 opponents this season. The 'Cats last beat at least three top 10 opponents in a season in 2022, when NU took down No. 3 UCLA, No. 9 Oregon, No. 5 Washington and No. 8 Arizona State twice in the Super Regional to advance to the Women's College World Series.
NU is now 29-17-1 (16-6 Big Ten) on the season and ranks 44th in RPI. The 'Cats tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with T-No. 21 Ohio State behind No. 3 Oregon, T-No. 21 Nebraska and UCLA.
Graduate pitcher Lauren Boyd starred for the 'Cats, tossing a pair of complete games to stifle UCLA's bats. Boyd gave up just three hits and struck out four in Friday's 8-0 run-rule victory, then rebounded from an early deficit to lead Northwestern to a 5-3 win on Sunday. The right-hander has now thrown 10 complete games this season and her 2.33 ERA in Big Ten play is tied for third in the conference.
The Wildcats trailed 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning of Sunday's regular season finale, but pulled ahead with a two-out single by senior Lauren Sciborski. Northwestern also received a big weekend from Grace Nieto, who went 6-for-11 with a home run, and freshman Avery Garden, who homered twice.
With the regular season now in the rearview mirror, Northwestern is set to head to West Lafayette, Indiana, for the Big Ten Tournament. The No. 5 seed Wildcats will take on No. 12 seed Purdue on Wednesday, with potential matchups against the Buckeyes and top-seeded Ducks looming.