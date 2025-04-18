Northwestern Wins Regular Season Big Ten Title in Front of Record Crowd
After losing a whole host of seniors, including superstar Izzy Scane, Northwestern Lacrosse has looked a lot different this year. Despite the roster turnover, the regular season result was the same: a Big Ten title.
The Wildcats took on No. 13 Michigan yesterday at home in front of a record setting crowd of 3,503 people. Northwestern put on a show for its supporters, hammering the Wolverines by a score of 15-6 and securing its third straight title.
"I'm just really grateful that people believe in women's sports and believe in Northwestern Lacrosse," head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller said. "I hope this is just the beginning."
As per usual, Madison Taylor was dynamite for Northwestern, scoring six goals and providing two helpers in the game. Niki Miles was also huge for the Wildcats, scoring four goals and registering seven shots on net.
Michigan got off to a hot start and took a 3-0 lead early, but Northwestern came storming back. The 'Cats rattled off seven straight goals and held a 7-4 lead heading into halftime. Taylor, Miles and Riley Campbell each had two goals during the stretch.
Out of halftime, Northwestern really laid the hammer down, scoring eight straight goals to take a commanding 15-4 lead. Michigan scored a couple in garbage time, but the game had long been over, and the celebration was on in Evanston.
It was a dominant performance against a ranked opponent for a Northwestern team that has faltered a couple times against high-level competition. It should be a massive, confidence-boosting win as the schedule inches closer to postseason play.
The 'Cats are now 13-2 on the season overall and a perfect 7-0 in the Big Ten. They've won five straight games since losing to then-No. 2 North Carolina in March.
Northwestern will be back in action for its final regular season contest on Saturday at Ohio State. Next, the Wildcats will head to College Park, Md. for the Big Ten Tournament from April 23 to 27.