Northwestern's Taylor Breaks NCAA Single-Season Lacrosse Scoring Record
Madison Taylor has proven to be an unstoppable force this season, scoring on any goalie in her way and toppling records in the process. On Thursday, Taylor completed her ascent to the women's lacrosse mountaintop, breaking the NCAA's single-season scoring record.
After graduating two-time Tewaaraton winner Izzy Scane and key facilitator Erin Coykendall last season, Northwestern needed Taylor to step up in her junior campaign. She's done just that, stamping her place in the record book with her 105th goal of the season.
Taylor scored six goals in Northwestern's 17-12 win against Penn, breaking former High Point attacker Abby Hormes' record of 103 goals in 2022. It's the third time since 2021 that the NCAA's single-season scoring record has been broken.
The record-breaker occurred with 10:40 left in the third quarter, following a four-goal first half. Taylor struck from the top of the eight-meter on a free-position shot, beating goalie Orly Sedransk with a laser to the bottom-right corner.
Northwestern, led by Taylor's historic day, advanced to its sixth consecutive Final Four. The 'Cats previously beat Boston College to win their eighth National Championship in 2023, then lost in a rematch against the Eagles last season. To reach a third title game in a row, NU would have to get past either No. 2 Boston College or No. 7 Yale on May 23.
The junior also took down multiple program records on Thursday. Taylor tied Scane's single-season scoring record of 99 goals against Michigan on Sunday, then became the first Wildcat and fourth woman ever to hit the century mark with her performance against Penn.
In addition to her six goals, Taylor's four assists gave her 146 points on the season, breaking a Northwestern record that had stood since 2009. Two-time Tewaaraton winner Hannah Nielsen, now the head coach at Michigan, watched Taylor score an NCAA Tournament record 10 goals on Sunday against her Wolverines. Just four days later, Taylor snapped Nielsen's single-season record of 142 points.
The Wildcats are now 18-2 on the season, and with the win over Penn, they've finished the year with a 10-2 record at home. Northwestern's only two losses, both in Evanston, have come to the top two teams in the nation.