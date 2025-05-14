Northwestern Lacrosse Superstar Named Offensive Player of the Week
Madison Taylor's game against Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday wasn't just great. It was historic.
Northwestern's leading goal scorer put a whopping 10 goals on the board against the Wolverines, tying Izzy Scane for the most goals in a game in Northwestern history. She also evened herself with Scane for the most goals in a season in Northwestern history with 99.
Today, the Tewaaraton finalist was named Offensive Player of the Week for her efforts. She is a three-time winner of the award, and this go-around it feels more like a formality than anything. If she hadn't won, it would have been a genuine shock.
Taylor has her sights set on winning a National Championship with this year's team. In the process, she's hurtling towards a really good shot at the program's third-straight Tewaaraton after Scane won the previous two.
The junior's 99 goals put her atop the national leaderboard and four ahead of Boston College's Rachel Clark, one of Taylor's competitors for the Tewaraaton. It is also worth noting that Taylor has played in one fewer game than Clark.
The attacker is doing unprecedented things for the Wildcats this season. While Northwestern certainly has talent all over the field, this is a less experienced group than teams of recent past. Because of Taylor, it hasn't mattered all that much.
The defense was stout in the win over Michigan, and that needs to continue in the 'Cats' next matchup with Penn. But all eyes will be on Taylor as she aims to break Scane's single-season record and help NU advance to the Final Four.