Offensive Struggles Eliminate Northwestern from NCAA Softball Tournament
Despite a pair of phenomenal outings from pitcher Lauren Boyd, Northwestern's batters could not support their ace at the plate. NU's turbulent season came to an end on Saturday night in the Clemson Regional.
The Wildcats had a difficult path to even reach the postseason, winning nine of their final eleven regular-season games to sneak into the NCAA Tournament as a bubble team. As one of the final four teams in the bracket, NU was assigned to the Clemson Regional with the No. 11 Tigers, Kentucky and USC Upstate.
Boyd threw a gem to take down Kentucky in the opener, striking out four and allowing just six hits in the 4-0 complete game win. The fifth-year senior racked up 106 pitches, but with Clemson looming the following day, the Wildcats had to rely on their ace once again.
"Boyd is going to want to be out there as much as she can," head coach Kate Drohan said on Friday. "She's the person who wants her name written on that lineup as often as possible. We also have a lot of confidence in the rest of our staff... All of our pitchers are ready, but especially Lauren Boyd wants her name to be called."
Twenty-two hours later, Boyd returned to the mound with no signs of exhaustion. The All-Big Ten honoree kept Clemson scoreless into the ninth inning, but allowed the winning run on a bunt squeeze as the Wildcats fell to the Tigers, 1-0. NU had just four hits against Clemson, with three coming from left fielder Izzy Cunnea.
Boyd threw 256 pitches, 16 innings and 13 strikeouts while allowing just one earned run between her two complete games, but Northwestern still faced elimination after being unable to muster a single run. The 'Cats played Kentucky without their star pitcher in the evening game, but issues at the plate haunted NU as the team's season ended in an 8-3 loss.
"We had trouble with the up-pitch all day, they used the changeup just enough to get us off time and we were in the middle of a pitcher's duel this morning," Drohan said following the Kentucky loss. "I would've liked to have seen a little more timely offense today, but hey, that's what the postseason's all about."
The Wildcats finish the 2025 season with a 30-20-1 record, including a 16-6 conference record that ranked fourth in the Big Ten. It marked the first time since 2021 that Northwestern did not make the Regional Final, but with several key young players in the lineup, the 'Cats have a strong enough foundation to potentially return to the postseason next year.
"Really proud of the team and how we battled, especially the last month of the season," Drohan said. "There were some moments over the last few weeks where we really came together as a group. Just really grateful for their investment and their belief in each other. That was really fun to see grow."