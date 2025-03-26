Wildcats Win First Big Ten Series Against Illinois on Two Walk-Offs
Northwestern won just one conference series in 2023 and 2024, going 4-20 in Big Ten play in each season. Through March 22, the 2025 Wildcats are already 3-3 in the league.
Head coach Ben Greenspan has his squad (10-12, 3-3 B1G) off to a much improved start in his second year at the helm. After dropping the first two games of their opening series against Penn State, the Wildcats battled back to earn an eight-run victory and get their first conference win of 2025.
The 'Cats needed some late-game heroics to push past Illinois last weekend and reach .500. Trailing by one in the ninth inning of the series opener with two outs, sophomore outfielder Jackson Freeman singled through the right side, scoring a run from second and tying the game. Three pitches later, LSU transfer Ryan Kucherak launched a ball into center field. Freeman raced home and beat the throw to give Northwestern a 5-4 walk-off win.
Northwestern didn't have much time to celebrate, as the Wildcats' Sunday game was rescheduled to a Friday doubleheader. Illinois claimed the second game, 11-6, with the Illini scoring 10 of their 11 runs between the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Despite the loss, Kucherak had a flawless 4-for-4 performance with three solo home runs.
The Wildcats won the series finale on another walk-off, albeit in a different fashion than the first game. Northwestern jumped out to an 8-0 run through three innings thanks to a Freeman grand slam, and after giving up four in the sixth, the 'Cats scored six runs in the seventh inning to secure a 14-4 run-rule victory.
The Illini walked or hit four Wildcats in the span of five plate appearances in the seventh inning, loading the bases for junior infielder Trent Liolios with a 12-4 advantage. Liolios crushed the first pitch he saw to deep center field, putting Northwestern ahead by 10 on a standup double and guaranteeing the 'Cats their first Big Ten series victory of 2025.
Most of the baseball season is yet to be played, but Northwestern's start to conference play is promising. In the small sample size of Big Ten play, the Wildcats rank fourth in batting average, fourth in home runs and sixth in runs. NU's pitching still has improvement left to make, but it appears Northwestern is on the right track to a more successful season so far.