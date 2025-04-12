2026 Recruit Chooses Northwestern Over Other Big Programs
Joshua Sims, a three-star cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, has officially committed to Northwestern, choosing the Wildcats over a host of other power-conference programs.
The Nashville native is the No. 16 ranked player out of Tennessee and the No. 45 corner in the class, according to 247 sports. Sims had offers from Ole Miss, Duke, Georgia Tech and many other schools, but David Braun and co. were still able to get him in the building.
Sims is listed at an even six-feet, 170 lbs. He's not the biggest of corners coming into college ball, but those numbers will certainly suffice as a base.
Sims played at Pearl-Cohn High School and finished with 65 tackles, six TFLs and a pick last season. He's Northwestern's second commit in the 2026 class, joining quarterback Johnny O'Brien in purple and white.
The 2026 recruiting process is ongoing, but it's always encouraging to see Braun bring in talented high schoolers. One concern when Braun took over as head coach was that Northwestern might suffer a little bit in the recruiting process as he adjusted to the role.
It's impossible to know how effective a first-time head coach is going to be at attracting talent and reeling players in. Thus far, Braun certainly seems to know what he's doing. He's been active not only in recruiting high school players but also in the transfer portal.
Sims represents another success for Braun and the Wildcats. For a school that's had talent in its secondary in recent seasons, maintaining that strength is important. Northwestern will hope Sims can be a part of taking up the mantle.