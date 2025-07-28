Four-Star Northwestern Recruit Impressing Scouts in Summer Circuit
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is still searching for his first commitment in the Class of 2026, and the battle for one of his top recruits is becoming increasingly more difficult.
Four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, who plays for powerhouse Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, has been climbing up recruiting rankings over the course of the summer. The Wildcats extended an offer to Jervis in December, but the 6-foot-5 guard has since garnered attention from schools like Florida, Michigan State, Michigan, Villanova and Rutgers.
Jervis had several big performances at the EYBL Peach Jam Tournament with the NY Rens and is quickly improving his standing among the 2026 class. One surveyed college coach told The Athletic that, of the entire class, Jervis would be the one 2026 player he would want on his team. A Big Ten assistant gave the young guard some praise as well for his intangible traits.
"I want tough kids, culture kids, kids who want to be coached hard," the coach said to The Athletic's CJ Moore, Brendan Marks and Lindsay Schnell. "That’s harder and harder to find. But Jasiah Jervis (NY Rens) and Julius Avent (PSA Cardinals) are two of those kind of kids."
Jervis was named to the Peach Jam All-Circuit First Team after averaging 17 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. 247 Sports lists Jervis as the No. 60 player and No. 7 shooting guard in his class, while On3 ranks the New York native as the No. 65 overall recruit and No. 18 shooting guard.
Northwestern is set to host Jervis on an official visit on August 1. The talented guard is then scheduled to visit the Spartans on September 5 and the Scarlet Knights on October 18.