Northwestern Basketball Recruiting Target Earns Recognition in The Athletic
Northwestern recruiting target Jasiah Jarvis had an impressive showing at EYBL's 2025 Peach Jam tournament. He did enough to be mentioned in The Athletic's wrap up article from the event (July 13-21), being listed in the "Best of the rest" category.
Reporter Lindsay Schnell wrote a blurb about the 2026 four-star for the article, talking about how he improved throughout the event playing for NY Rens.
"I was kind of 'meh' on Jervis the first two quarters I watched him, but then he turned it on, and my jaw was on the floor," Schnell wrote. "Jervis was dominant late in the Rens' final pool play game, scoring nine points in less than two minutes during a crucial stretch."
Schnell went on to talk about how Jervis "lives for the big moment" and state that the expectation is for him to continue climbing recruiting rankings.
As of now, 247Sports his him as the No. 60 player in the country--the No. 7 shooting guard and the No. 4 player out of New York. Jervis stands at 6-foot-4 with a listed weight of 180 lbs.
It's shaping up to be a difficult recruiting battle for head coach Chris Collins and the Wildcats. Jervis also has offers from Michigan State, Florida, Illinois, Villanova, Tennessee and Michigan--and that's not an exhaustive list.
Collins and co. are sticking to their guns so far in the 2026 process, though, offering higher-ranked recruits in the four-star range. With the program's best recruiting class ever coming into the fold next season, Collins is trying to ride that wave of momentum into the next class.