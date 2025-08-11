High School Football, Recruiting Reporter Has High Praise for NU Commit
For Northwestern to ascend in the Big Ten, there's one thing that undeniably must start happening. The 'Cats have to start hitting on home-grown quarterback talent.
This business of only succeeding when the program is able to attract a good grad-transfer under center cannot continue, or it will be impossible to string together good seasons.
One of the staff's upcoming projects will be 2026 three-star QB Johnny O'Brien. The Palatine, Ill. native committed over a year ago to Northwestern, ranking as the No. 67 quarterback in his class and the No. 33 recruit in his state, according to 247Sports.
Yesterday, he took to X to share a positive, four-star ranking from recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. Wildcat Report's Matthew Shelton quoted the post.
Lemming's blurb on O'Brien is very complimentary and provides a glimpse into a player that's been locked into purple for a long time but somewhat of a mystery to fans thus far.
"On film -- #8 can fit into any style offense, pro-style or dual threat," Lemming says. "Always shows good pocket awareness, strong arm, quick feet and leadership skills. He has got the arm strength to launch the deep ball, as well as execute tight window throws. Shows great ball handling skills on play action and shows the ability to anticipate defenders and coverages. Just a big-time signal caller."
That's about as glowing of a review as one could ask for.
Last season, Northwestern's offensive coordinator Zach Lujan had two mobile passers in Mike Wright and Jack Lausch. Things didn't really work out with either of them. This year's quarterback, Preston Stone, figures to be better in the pocket, so Lujan will have something different to work with.
But given the OC's much-discussed creativity as a play caller, it figures that maybe the best thing for him would be to have somebody that can run and pass. Lemming's report on O'Brien certainly suggests he could have those tools.
According to the blurb, O'Brien was named the Daily Herald's Player of the Year after throwing 39 touchdown passes and racking up 3,442 yards through the air. O'Brien also batted .415 on the baseball diamond, proving himself as a two-sport athlete similar to Lausch.
Standing at 6-foot-2, the passer is tall enough to play the position at the next level, and his 180 lbs weight is just fine for a high schooler. His success at the next level will depend on whether he can be effective through the air against a Big Ten level defense.