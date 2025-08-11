Tennessee Titans Sign Former Northwestern Wildcats Quarterback
Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian is back on an NFL roster, returning to the team he played for a season ago.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Tennessee Titans signed the former Northwestern passer on Monday afternoon and released QB Tim Boyle in a corresponding move. Boyle was 4-for-13 with 24 yards and two interceptions in the Titans' preseason opener against the Buccaneers, prompting Tennessee to bring in Siemian.
Siemian, 33, joined the Titans in October 2024 and bounced between the team's practice squad and active roster. He was elevated to Tennessee's 53-man active roster for good on November 2, but did not see any regular-season action.
The Titans drafted Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick in April, and all signs are pointing toward the top selection being Tennessee's starting quarterback next month. Ward was 5-for-8 for 67 yards passing and led his team on a scoring drive in his preseason debut, but the Titans are still looking to solidify their backup situation behind the rookie.
Brandon Allen, the No. 2 quarterback on the Titans' August 3 depth chart, went 6-for-12 with 62 yards and a pick in Saturday's loss to Tampa Bay. With Will Levis out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, Siemian will likely have the opportunity to battle Allen for the team's backup QB job.
Siemian was a seventh-round pick by the Broncos in 2015 and was a part of the Denver team that won Super Bowl 50, backing up Peyton Manning. Following Manning's retirement, Siemian won the starting job and led the Broncos to an 8-6 record in 2016, throwing for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was later benched during a rough season in 2017.
The ex-Wildcat has traveled around the league since then, being rostered by the Minnesota Vikings (2018), New York Jets (2019 and 2023), New Orleans Saints (2020-2021) and Chicago Bears (2022). Siemian started nine games during that time, including a three-game stretch with the Jets in 2023 in which the team went 2-1. The journeyman quarterback was also a member of the Titans' (2020) and Cincinnati Bengals' (2023) practice squads.
At Northwestern, Siemian played in 44 games and led the Wildcats to a 2012 victory in the Gator Bowl. The postseason AP Poll ranked Siemian's 'Cats as the No. 17 team in the nation after the 10-3 campaign, marking the program's highest finish since 1996. Siemian has the fifth-most passing yards, fifth-most completions, fifth-best completion percentage and the eighth-most passing touchdowns in Northwestern history.