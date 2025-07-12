Highly Ranked Northwestern Kicker Commit to Play in Navy All-American Bowl
Noah Sur is a 2026 Northwestern recruit who is Chris Sailer Kicking's No. 3 kicker in the class. For those who are unfamiliar, Chris Sailer Kicking is the industry standard for evaluating kickers since sites like 247Sports largely ignore them.
The 'Cats hope Sur provides a boost to their special teams in a couple years, but before then, he will compete in the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl next January. The event invites the "top-100 high school football players in the nation," and it announced that Sur would be playing this morning.
The All-American Bowl is the premier opportunity for high school talent to match up with other top players in the country. Sur's 6.0/6.0 ranking likely made him an easy decision as a kicker invite for the organizers.
At Northwestern, it's always helpful to have a talented kicker for a couple reasons. For one, in a difficult Big Ten, points are valuable. Analytics may say to go for it more often than not, but having a guy who can tack on points in fouth and long situations is important to a team scrapping for wins.
Secondly, Evanston is a difficult place to kick. Who knows what it will be like in the new Ryan Field, but wind will most certainly still be a factor. It takes a big leg to kick through it, and head coach David Braun and co. hope that's what they're getting in Sur.
Kickers are difficult to project, so it's hard to know exactly what Sur will turn out to be. But succesfully recruiting the No. 3 kicker in the country is a plus for the Wildcats regardless.