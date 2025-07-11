Northwestern Reveals New Photos of Ryan Field Stadium Construction
The New Ryan Field is just over a year away from hosting Big Ten football games, and as the grand opening gets closer, the collection of steel beams is finally beginning to resemble the Northwestern Wildcats' future home.
On Thursday, Northwestern Football's official X (formerly Twitter) account showed fans an updated look at the $850 million stadium's construction. Midway through July, Ryan Field's bowl structure has taken shape and the stands appear ready for seats and bleachers to be installed.
The clearest aspect of the new images is the stadium's new dynamic seating. While certain areas of the old Ryan Field were far from the action on the field, the new stadium aims to put fans as close to the game as possible. Northwestern has advertised "better-than-tv sightlines," which appear evident in the stadium's updated photos.
Northwestern is preparing to enter its second football season of playing at Martin Stadium, which has just 15,000 seats. Comparatively, the new Ryan Field is projected to hold 35,000 fans, down from the old stadium's 47,000-person capacity.
The 'Cats are expected to return to a finished Ryan Field in 2026, when the home opener will either come against a Big Ten opponent in Week 1 or South Dakota State in Week 2.
