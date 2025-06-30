Northwestern Men's Basketball Offers Massive 2026 Chinese Center
Sinan Huan plays high school basketball in Washington, D.C. at Georgetown Preparatory School, but he's currently in Switzerland playing for Team China at the FIBA U19 World Cup. The 2026 recruit is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and he received an offer from Northwestern on Saturday.
Wildcat Report's Louie Vaccher posted on X this morning about the offer.
Huan is a massive human being, standing at 7-foot-1 with a listed weight of 225 lbs. At the World Cup, he's been using that size to his advantage, posting a dominant eight blocks against Canada in China's first game of the group stage. Six of those blocks came in the first half alone.
As a four-star, Huan will be a difficult player for the Wildcats to land, but in this new era it's far from impossible. A defensive minded center with elite size is something head coach Chris Collins covets, so it isn't shocking he's interested in Huan.
But other big programs have also extended offers. Alabama, Creighton, Florida, Illinois, Mississippi State and Maryland will all pose big threats to Northwestern's chances to land Huan. Most, if not all, of those programs have a better shot to win a National Championship in the near future. Collins will have to sell Huan on Northwestern's culture and its ability to develop a player like him.
Regardless of whether he becomes a Wildcat, Huan is another four-star that Collins is setting his sights on in the 2026 class. Based on the offers the program currently has outstanding, the goal is to continue to take a step up in recruiting after securing the best class in program history last year.