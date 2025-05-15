Northwestern Wildcats Land Recruiting Win With Three-Star Linebacker
Recruiting in the 2026 class is heating up in Evanston. After more than 10 players visited campus this past weekend, two have now committed to the school. Offensive lineman Leighton Burbach was the first on Sunday evening. Yesterday, three-star linebacker Jacob Curry made himself the second, choosing Northwestern.
According to 247Sports, the Florida native chose the Wildcats over other power conference programs like Louisville, Pitt, Vanderbilt and Iowa State. It's always a good sign when Northwestern is able to beat out other schools that can make a good pitch to recruits.
Curry is an interesting prospect positionally. He's listed as a linebacker, but he needs to put on more weight if he wants to make that his permanent spot. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 lbs likely isn't going to cut it in the Big Ten.
But Curry could also theoretically play safety, and his measurements as they currently stand are more in line with that position.
Curry is now the fourth member of Northwestern's 2026 class after Burbach became the third earlier this week. If that number seems one shy of what it should be, that's because DB Joshua Sims flipped his committment to Tulane last week.
The 'Cats are likely expecting more players to start rolling in after the mass visit over the weekend. So far, it's been a slow trickle with just Burbach and now Curry, but the pace could pick up at any moment. Expect to see more Northwestern recruiting news in the next couple of weeks as the 2026 class starts to take shape.