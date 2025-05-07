Northwestern Wildcats Offer Hulking Offensive Tackle in 2026 Class
Northwestern extended another offer today to a member of the 2026 recruiting class. This time, it was on the offensive side of the ball, as three-star offensive tackle Tristan Comer announced his offer on X.
Comer is the No. 119 tackle in the class and the No. 37 player from his home state of Michigan, according to 247Sports. He also has offers from schools like Cincinnati, Oregon State and West Virginia.
Those programs represent real competiton for the 'Cats, but none of them place Comer out of Northwestern's league. There are other smaller schools in play as well, but Evanston is certainly among the top landing spots on Comer's list so far.
While he weighs just 262 lbs and probably needs to put on weight to play tackle in the Big Ten, Comer has a massive frame to work with. Standing at 6-foot-6, he should ultimately be just fine assuming he puts in the work and natural growth does its thing.
Northwestern has been busy extending offers to members of the 2026 class in recent weeks, but it's mostly been players on the defensive side of the ball. Comer's offer is a shift away from that trend as the 'Cats look to beef up their offensive front for future seasons.
As currently constructed, Northwestern's offensive line is a position group of strength compared to other spots on the roster. But it's crucial for the team to keep it that way moving forward. Offensive coordinator Zach Lujan's offense works best when he can be creative, but creativity is fueled by protection. There's not a lot you can do if you can't create time in the pocket.
The 'Cats will hope Comer chooses to come to Evanston and that they will be the ones with the opportunity to mold him into a starter. Extending an offer is just the start, but this is a realistic get for NU.