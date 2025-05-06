Northwestern Wildcats Make Offer to Intriguing 2026 Defender
Northwestern has extended another offer to a defensive player in the 2026 recruiting class. This time, the 'Cats are hoping to bring in three-star defensive tackle Djidjou Bah out of Tennessee. According to his X account, he received an offer from the university on Sunday.
Bah is the No. 133 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 60 player from his state, according to 247Sports. He's also been offered by numerous other Big Ten teams including Indiana, Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin.
Outside of the conference, Bah has received offers from power-conference schools like Duke, NC State and West Virginia. Needless to say, the competition for Bah's services is stiff, and he's far from a shoe-in to come to Evanston.
With that being said, according to 247, Bah will visit campus later this week on May 9. That will be head coach David Braun's time to shine and convince the youngster that NU is the place for him. Warm, spring-time weather shouldn't hurt his argument.
Bah stands at 6-foot-3 and weighs 253 lbs. That puts him in a decent range for a highschool recruit interior lineman. If he wants to move on to the next level down the road, he's going to have to put on more weight, but he has plenty of time for that.
Of the Wildcats' three commitments in the 2026 class, two are defensive players, and Braun and co. currently have offers on the table to a few more players on that side of the ball. Bah's offer is further evidence that Northwestern is trying to bolster its defense.