Northwestern Wildcats Pursuing Intriguing 2026 Defensive Prospect
Michael Harris is a 2026 defensive end prospect with a lot of momentum. According to Wildcat Report, at least four power-conference teams, including Northwestern, have extended an offer to the 247Sports unranked prospect in the past week. Harris may not be unranked for much longer.
According to Wildcat Report's article from Matthew Shelton, the site received a DM from Harris with the news. He's not been as active on social media announcing his offers as other recruits, but he said in the DM that defensive line coach Christian Smith visited him and extended the offer.
Harris is a Florida native and played in high school at South Dade. Standing at 6-foot-5 with a weight of 205 lbs, he has a projectable frame for a college-level edge rusher.
According to 247Sports, Missouri is definitely one of the programs that has extended an offer. TCU is also in the mix, as Harris did post on X yesterday about receiving an offer from the Horned Frogs.
Harris's announcement comes at a busy time for Northwestern in the recruiting cycle. It's currently preparing for a visit weekend in a couple of days and has been receiving commitments from a previous visit weekend earlier this month.
Northwestern's class currently sits at nine members. If Harris were to come to Evanston, he'd be the second defensive end in the class after Ohio native Nick Zalewski committed in April.
It certainly sounds like Harris is a better player than his ratings say, and there will be stiff competition for his services. The Wildcats will hope to win the battle and add a big body to their defensive front.