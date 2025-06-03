Northwestern Wildcats Receive Commitment From Intriguing 2026 Receiver
After safety Davis Kinney committed to Northwestern today, another three-star recruit followed in his footsteps. Wide receiver Keaton Reinke, who was part of the mass recruiting visit this weekend, announced his decision on X this afternoon.
Reinke is an Illinois native, having played at St. Charles North High School in the suburbs of Chicago. He's the No. 33 recruit out his home state in the 2026 class and the No. 184 wide receiver, according to 247Sports.
Northwestern beat out both Iowa and Stanford in the recruiting process for Reinke's services. Minnesota also submitted an offer, but he never scheduled a visit with the school.
Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 205 lbs, Reinke is a pretty large receiving threat, especially at the high school level. On 247Sports, he's listed as an "athlete," which suggests he may be able to make an impact in the run game as well with his size. Regardless, he's set up nicely for success at the college level with time to continue preparing.
Northwestern's current wide receiver room is paper thin after Calvin Johnson II elected to transfer. The 'Cats also lost Bryce Kirtz and A.J. Henning, who both ran out of eligibility after last season.
Transfer Griffin Wilde has entered the fold, and he's a key piece of next year's team, but Northwestern needed to add some new threats in this recruiting cycle. Reinke marks the second receiver commitment in the program's 2026 class after Jaden McDuffie committed a couple weeks ago.
Reinke's decision marks another success for Northwestern. It likely expects to receive even more commitments in the coming days after this weekend's visits.