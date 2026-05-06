Welcome to the first edition of the Wildcat Three and Out. Here, I will catch up with three Northwestern recruiting targets to recap their offer from the Wildcats. With spring football over for the Power Four, recruits will begin campus visits as early as this weekend. However, schools are always recruiting, and prospects are receiving offers. Let’s take a look at some Northwestern targets.

Josiah Ampofo| 2027 | DL | 6’3 | 285 lbs | St. John’s College High School | Washington, DC | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star | No. 1295 NATL | No. 131 DL | No. 4 DC

Ampofo received an offer from the Wildcats on May 1, after he spoke with defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej. “Coach Kolodziej called me, and we had a great conversation. We had met earlier that week when he was at my school and had a great talk. He called me on Friday night and told me that I had received an offer, and it was a surreal feeling for me. I just wanted to thank him and the coaching staff for believing in me,” Ampofo said.

“My recruitment is going very well. Northwestern was my first Big 10 offer and my 28th overall, so I’m very blessed, but it just shows that my hard work is paying off, and I have to continue working hard,” he added.

He has official visits set to Wake Forest on May 29-31, Louisville on June 5-7, and will take one to Evanston as well. Ampofo also has offers from Kent State, Morgan State, Akron, Princeton, Liberty, Sacramento State, Toledo, Tennessee State, Bowling Green, West Virginia, Georgetown, Massachusetts, Georgia State, Pittsburgh, Yale, Pennsylvania, Cornell, Eastern Michigan, Fordham, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Navy, Connecticut, Howard, Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic, and Sacred Heart.

Ampofo had a great 2025 season for the Cadets, recording 34 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

2028 target

Sean Sherman | 2028 | OL | 6’4 | 330 lbs | Anna High School | Anna, TX | Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star | No. 488 NATL | No. 29 IOL | No. 59 TX

Sherman picked up his latest offer from Northwestern on April 27, after he spoke with offensive line coach Tim Drevno and assistant offensive line coach Paul Grattan.

“Coach Drev and Coach Grattan seem excited about me as a player and want to get me on campus soon to experience their program,” Sherman said. “My recruitment has been going really well. I’ve been blessed to pick up 17 offers so far, and I’m continuing to build relationships with different programs while staying focused on my development.”

He is planning on attending prospect camps at Northwestern, Tennessee, Clemson, South Carolina, and Ohio State this summer. In addition to the Wildcats, he also has offers from UTEP, Pittsburgh, SMU, UTSA, North Texas, Southern Miss, Kansas State, Baylor, Texas Tech, Houston, Arizona State, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, and Arkansas.

Last season, Shermann was named a District 6-6A Second-Team All-District selection.

2029 target

William Green III | 2029 | RB | 5’10 | 200 lbs | Byron Nelson High School | Trophy Club, TX

Green III received an offer from the Wildcats on May 1 after he spoke with running backs coach Aristotle Thompson. “I had a conversation with Coach Thompson, and he said that with him, it’s about building the relationship early between us, and he believes I’m a stud,” Green III said.

He also has offers from Texas Tech, UTSA, Florida International, Sacramento State, Wisconsin, Northern Arizona, Boston College, Washington State, Texas State, and Arkansas State. “My recruitment has been going really well for me. I have picked up a few offers this past week in spring ball.”

He will have a busy summer coming up and has visits scheduled to Oklahoma, Texas A&M, USC, California, UCLA, Stanford, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington, and Alabama. He will also be at the mega camps at SMU, TCU, and Mississippi.

Green, who now has 11 offers, is already a recruit to keep an eye on and will be one of the top running back prospects in the class of 2029.

Being a great running back is about more than just carrying the ball. It’s about pass protection, picking up blitzes, catching out of the backfield, and running hard through contact.



I’m putting in the work every day to improve every part of my game. Big thanks to my running… pic.twitter.com/JPBKrgjXlK — 3🌟William Tre Green III (@TreGreen29) May 4, 2026

Stay up to date on the Wildcats by bookmarking Northwestern On SI and follow us on Twitter.