Visitor Reactions to Northwestern's 42-14 Win Over Rutgers

No. 24-ranked Northwestern hosted Rutgers Saturday afternoon at Ryan Field and came away with a 42-14 win, improving to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten Conference. It was a big recruiting day for the Wildcats, who had plenty of prospects in town. I caught up with some to get their reaction to the win.

2028 recruits

Hayden Koo | 2028 | WR | 6’1” 180 lbs | Tustin HS | Tustin, CA

Recruiting Ranking - 247Sports Composite: 4-star- #239 Nationally / #36 WR / 17 CA | Rivals Industry Ranking: 4-star- #316 Nationally / #45 WR / #22 CA

Koo, who is rated as a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, received an offer from Northwestern in May and has 25 offers. He announced his top 12 schools on August 1, with the Wildcats making the cut, along with Kentucky, Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Washington, Stanford, Cal, USC, UCLA, and BYU.

What Stood Out During His Visit

"My favorite part of the visit was the facility and campus. I have never been over in the area, and it was a sight to see. Not only the facility and campus but also the incredible people around. I was able to connect with Coach Binns (wide receiver coach Armon Binns), Coach Neuheisel (quarterbacks coach Jerry Neuheisel), Coach Braun (head coach David Braun), and pretty much the whole staff. They told me I'm a huge priority for them and what they are trying to build. Northwestern is a great program, and they have moved up on my list. I can't wait to keep watching them."

He has game-day visits planned for Oregon, USC, Washington, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Had an amazing time at Northwestern vs Rutgers! Thank you @ArmonBinns, @jerryneuheisel, and the Northwestern Staff for having me! pic.twitter.com/hGn9wmD7yr — Hayden Koo 4 ⭐️ (@Haydenkoo0) October 25, 2026

Jayden Stephens | 2028 | ATH | 6’0” 190 lbs | Waverly-Shell Rock HS | Waverly, IA

Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- #516 Nationally / #79 WR / #6 IA | 247Sports Composite: 3-star- #525 Nationally / #36 ATH / #6 IA

Stephens received an offer from the Wildcats on Saturday during his visit. He is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports and also has offers from Iowa, Iowa State, South Dakota, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State.

#agtg after a great conversation with coach braun i’m blessed to have received my 9th offer from northwestern university!@DavidBraunFB @LaMarcusHicks @CoachDrewGray @ArmonBinns pic.twitter.com/0Ra7zqbgid — jayden stephens | 3⭐️ ATH | 2028 (@jaydenstephenss) October 24, 2026

What Stood Out During His Visit

​"Being able to connect with new people and get a feel for the program was my favorite part of the visit. What stood out to me was how they really turned the program around in one year and are looking like a team to beat. I was able to talk with Coach Braun, Coach Hicks (defensive backs coach LaMarcus Hicks), and Coach Gray (safeties coach Drew Gray). When I talked with them, they said they saw my tape and are really excited about me.

I think Northwestern is a great program not only for football but also academics, and they are a really exciting program to keep an eye on for the next couple of months."

He has game-day visits coming up to Illinois and Notre Dame.

had a great time at northwestern yesterday, thank you to everyone for the hospitality!! pic.twitter.com/CeEOb7wiwY — jayden stephens | 3⭐️ ATH | 2028 (@jaydenstephenss) October 25, 2026

Charlie Ogbogu | 2028 | EDGE | 6’4” 225 lbs | The St. James Academy | Springfield, VA

Ogbogo received his offer from Northwestern on Saturday. He also has offers from Akron, Howard, Sacramento State, Toledo, Delaware, Georgetown, Marshall, Connecticut, Georgia State, Liberty, West Virginia, East Carolina, Temple, Rhode Island, Old Dominion, and South Florida.

What Stood Out During His Visit

"My favorite part of the visit was the conversation I had with Coach Kolodziej, defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej), who really got into it with me about the mindset and mentality needed for the next level. He is also the coach who offered me a scholarship after saying he liked what I had been doing this season and i should keep it up and big things would be coming.

I was also able to connect with Coach Wyatt (defensive line specialist Fred Wyatt) and Coach Sarkisian (general manager Christian Sarkisian) about the program and the process there at Northwestern. I definitely think they're doing something great over there, and I can't wait to be back."

West Virginia, Cincinnati, Maryland, Old Dominion, and Delaware are a few other schools he has been hearing from.

James Bennett | 2028 | OT | 6’7” 300 lbs | Mead HS | Longmont, CO

Bennett was yet another recruit who received an offer on Saturday. In addition to the Wildcats, he also has offers from South Dakota, Minnesota, Wyoming, Texas Tech, Colorado, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State, Tennessee, Kansas, and Washington.

What Stood Out During His Visit

My favorite part of the visit was definitely receiving the offer from Coach Braun, which was an awesome moment! He told me they liked my aggressiveness on the field, the way I carry myself, and the kind of person I am off the field. He talked about wanting guys who are going to help them win games and continue building the program. I also got to spend time talking with the offensive line coaches and other members of the staff. It was great getting to know everyone and hearing what they're building there.

Everyone was welcoming and made it a great experience. The new stadium was really impressive too, and it was exciting to watch the team play there. I think Northwestern has a really good program. They're having a good season, and you can tell they have a great group of guys. I got to talk with some of the players during my visit, and everyone seemed really close and supportive of each other. Northwestern is also a great academic school, so being able to get a top education while playing Big Ten football is a huge opportunity."

Had a great visit to the new Ryan Field to watch Northwestern take on their opponent! Big thank you to all the coaches and recruiting staff for making the experience so special.



After a great conversation with Head Coach @DavidBraunFB, I’m excited and grateful to announce that… pic.twitter.com/Gmx0OnU2ol — James Bennett (@James_Bennett28) October 24, 2026

2029 recruits

Hank Doyle | 2029 | TE | 6’6” 220 lbs | Grafton HS | Grafton, WI

Recruiting Ranking- Rivals Industry Ranking: 4-star- #67 Nationally / #4 TE / #1 WI | 247Sports: 3-star- #73 Nationally / #3 TE / #1 WI

Doyle received an offer from the Wildcats in June after he attended a prospect camp. He is rated as a four-star by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports. He also has offers from Miami (OH), Wisconsin, Iowa, Ohio State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech.

What Stood Out During His Visit

"I've been to Northwestern a number of times as my sister is a freshman on the lacrosse team. What stood out to me is the new standard that is being set, and the New Ryan Field confirmed that. The stadium was very impressive! I spent the most time with Coach Bicknell (tight ends coach Bob Bicknell). Coach Bick is great, and we're continuing to build our relationship. I really enjoyed working with him this summer at camp. He's direct and has incredible knowledge of the game.

I'm very excited about Northwestern Football! The coaching staff and facilities are excellent, and having a strong academic presence is a plus; I'm really enjoying their offense."

He has a game-day visit to Indiana this Saturday and Tennessee next weekend.

Ben Butsko | 2029 | OT | 6’4” 260 lbs | Avonworth HS | Pittsburgh, PA

Recruiting Ranking - Rivals Industry Ranking: 3-star- #249 Nationally / 16 OT / #8 PA

Butsko is rated as a three-star prospect and holds offers from Maryland, Kent State, and Miami (OH).

What Stood Out During His Visit

"My favorite part of the visit was going into the locker room after the game. It was a first for me and was a cool experience. The stadium, as well as the hospitality of the staff, was what stood out to me the most. I was able to connect with Coach Grattan (assistant offensive line coach Paul Grattan) and Coach Mulford (director of recruiting Sam Mulford). They both told me that they were excited to have me down and to start building a relationship.

Overall, I thought the Northwestern program was great. The coaching staff was all very nice, and the facility was incredible."

He is planning ongame-day visits to Indiana, Michigan State, and Illinois.

Jakobe Baldwin | 2029 | ATH | 6’1” 190 lbs | IC Catholic Prep, | Elmhurst, IL

This season, Baldwin rushed for 1262 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, and was named the CCL White offensive player of the year.

What Stood Out During His Visit

"My favorite part of the visit was going into the locker room and seeing the new facilities. I think Northwestern is a good program, with a great coaching staff and phenomenal facilities. I also like their run game, which is pretty dominant."

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