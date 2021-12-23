Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Rashawn Slater Continues to Dominate in Rookie Year, Named AFC’s OT Starter for 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

    Los Angeles Chargers rookie OT Rashawn Slater was named a starter in his first NFL Pro Bowl when the rosters were revealed Wednesday evening.
    When the NFL revealed their Pro Bowl rosters, Rashawn Slater was announced as the starting offensive tackle for the AFC. Slater is one of six Los Angeles Chargers who made the Pro Bowl, headlined by star quarterback Justin Herbert. Center Corey Linsley, outside linebacker Joey Bosa and strong safety Derwin James were also named starters at their respective positions, with wide receiver Keenan Allen coming off the bench. The Pro Bowl will be held in Las Vegas this year on February 6th, the week before the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

    Both Slater and Herbert were first in fan voting in the AFC at their respective positions when the polls closed and are now both making their first Pro Bowl. The Pro Bowl rosters are determined by an equal split between fans voting (33.3%), players voting (33.3%) and coaches voting (33.3%). Corey The other offensive tackles voted in the Pro Bowl for the AFC were Buffalo's Dion Dawkins and Kansas City's Orlando Brown.

    Slater is the first rookie offensive tackle to make the Pro Bowl since Minnesota's Matt Kalil made it in 2012, out of USC. Slater is one of four rookies to make the Pro Bowl this year, along with Atlanta's Kyle Pitts, Dallas's Micah Parsons and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase. 

    Slater has had an outstanding rookie year and is well on his way to All-Pro honors. The Los Angeles Chargers and their fans will be hoping that their franchise left tackle will be protecting their franchise quarterback for many more years to come. The future is bright in Los Angeles, with Herbert and Slater leading the charge.

