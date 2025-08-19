Former Northwestern Wildcats Captain Signs With Kansas City Chiefs
Shortly after suffering devastating injury news, the Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in some more help on the defensive side of the ball.
The Chiefs announced on Monday that they had agreed to a contract with former Northwestern linebacker Xander Mueller. The move comes after the Chiefs placed defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah, a first-round pick in 2023, on injured reserve with a season-ending hamstring strain.
In the same transaction, Kansas City signed defensive end Owen Carney and waived running back Elijah Young.
Mueller, who spent his entire five-year collegiate career with the Wildcats, received NFL interest after going undrafted in April. The former Northwestern captain attended Rookie Minicamps for the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders, but did not earn an NFL contract until signing with Kansas City on Monday night.
Returning starter Nick Bolton is expected to hold down the Chiefs' middle linebacker role again this season, while backup Jack Cochrane left the team's preseason loss to the Seahawks with a knee injury and did not return. If Cochrane is not healthy in time for Kansas City's preseason finale against the Bears on Friday night, Mueller and fellow undrafted rookie Brandon George will likely split MIKE reps for the Chiefs.
"Your organization will be better, simply because he's a part of it."
Mueller made 11 appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2021, then started all 25 games for the Wildcats over the next two seasons. He quickly became one of the top tacklers in the Big Ten, ranking fifth in the conference in solo tackles in 2022 and fourth in total tackles in 2023. Mueller was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team as a junior after setting career-highs with 110 tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss and five sacks.
Despite battling injury and missing three games during the heart of the season, Mueller still earned All-Big Ten honors as an Honorable Mention in 2024. The nearby Wheaton, Illinois, native served as one of Northwestern's captains in his final collegiate season and received major praise from head coach David Braun for his leadership.
"If you bring Xander Mueller into your organization, your organization will be better, simply because he's a part of it," Braun said at Northwestern's Pro Day on March 18. "He's going to carry himself like a pro. High football IQ. He's going to be team-first. He's going to check his ego at the door. He's going to be heavily involved in special teams. He's going to do whatever is asked."
Over his five-year career in Evanston, Mueller posted 273 total tackles, 146 solo tackles, 28 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, six interceptions and three forced fumbles.