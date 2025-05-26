4-Star Chicago Recruit Has Irish in Top 7 Schools
Notre Dame got good news on Thursday when the College Football Playoff Committee decided to move to a straight seeding model this fall, rewarding the committee's top four teams with the top four seeds and a first-round bye, regardless of what conference they play in.
That wasn't the case last season, and since Notre Dame is an independent, the Irish weren't eligible for a top four seed or a first-round bye.
The positive word kept on coming on Friday when four-star defensive lineman McHale Blade, out of Simeon High School (Chicago, Ill.), included Notre Dame in his top seven schools.
Blade, who's ranked fifth in the state of Illinois and 21st at his position in the nation, also included Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Stanford, USC, and Michigan in his top seven. And unlike Illinois and Stanford, Blade has already scheduled an on-campus visit with the Irish.
Another advantage the Irish have over the other six schools is that Blade's teammate and partner in crime on Simeon's defensive line last year, Christopher Burgess Jr., signed with Notre Dame in December. Could Blade soon follow? We'll just have to wait and see.