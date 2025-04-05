Former Notre Dame Baseball Star Shines After Minor League Promotion
Friday night was the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers, Hi-A Affiliate) season opener, and no one was perfect, at least other than former Notre Dame infielder Jack Penney.
Penney was indeed perfect at the plate, getting on-base in all four of his plate appearances. His only traditional "at bat" was an infield single in the third so he ended the night 1-for-1 with three walks is still considered a perfect day at the dish.
And to top it off, Penney's single in the third was the Whitecaps' first hit of the season. How about that for a season debut?
Penney also scored twice, and West Michigan won the game 7-0. Talk about one heck of a night. I guess the only thing that could have made it better is if Penney got the game ball too. But what's that old saying? Oh yeah, beggars can't be choosers. So, we're not going to beg, even if we think Penney deserves it.
The Tigers took Penney in the fifth round of last year's MLB Draft, and so far, things have gone well. Penney played in just 14 games for Detroit's Lo-A Affiliate, the Lakeland Flying Tigers, last year, and don't be surprised if he gets a whole lot more playing time this year, especially if he continues to be perfect at the plate.