Notre Dame Baseball Cracks Top 25 Led By the ACC Pitcher of the Week

Last weekend was a turning point for the Notre Dame baseball team, and the national media has recognized the Fighting Irish for their performance. ND is officially ranked for the first time all season after sweeping Clemson, who entered last weekend's series 18-4 overall and ranked 19th in the country.

Your Irish are ranked No. 23 in the latest @d1baseball Top 25 Poll 😤#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/7BUs0bUDcm — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 23, 2026

And star pitcher Jack Radel was recognized for his efforts, too. Radel was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week last week after tossing a four-hit, complete-game shutout in Friday's series opener against the Tigers.

Jack Radel earned his second @accsports Pitcher of the Week honor of the season after his complete-game shutout against Clemson ☘️#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/7LPy4bK8gW — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 23, 2026

Radel retired 27 of the 33 batters he faced, struck out eight, and didn't issue a single walk. And maybe most impressive of all, 75% of his pitches went for strikes.



Following Friday's win, Radel is 3-1 with a 2.06 ERA. In 35 innings, he's allowed only 18 hits and six walks and has struck out 44. The right-hander also has a 0.69 WHIP and has held opposing hitters to a .143 average.

Initial Reaction

It's hardly surprising that Radel was named the ACC Pitcher of the Week. He was unequivocally the best pitcher in the conference last weekend and one of the best pitchers in the ACC.



And if he continues to pitch like he has, he'll probably be picked no later than the fourth round of this year's MLB Draft despite only being a junior. He's that good.

Jack Radel’s draft stock is soaring. Today will continue the trend. The @NDBaseball righty just threw a complete game shutout against Clemson, lowering his ERA to 2.06 over 35 IP. Gets well above average extension. Big time carry on a FB into the high 90s. pic.twitter.com/NNVHjrROsL — Jacob Rudner (@JacobRudner) March 20, 2026

However, it's a bit of a shocker - and a positive one - that the Irish cracked the d1baseball.com top 25, but didn't crack Baseball America's top 25 rankings. It's still a big step forward.



It seemed like the Irish would have to win another series against a ranked team to make the top 25, but it still received recognition.



The Fighting Irish could make the top 20 if they take two of three from 13th-ranked North Carolina this weekend.



Outside of Louisville and Clemson, ND hasn't beaten anyone good, which is why I'm surprised they're ranked. But the Fighting Irish will have plenty of chances moving forward.



The ACC is absolutely stacked.

The ACC stays loaded. 6⃣ in the Top 25. pic.twitter.com/dTEsk0IeOq — ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) March 23, 2026

Six teams are currently in the top 25 and don't forget Clemson was ranked 19th before getting swept by ND. And Miami (FL) and Duke are both really good teams too.

Kellan Klosterman gets the nod for our midweek against Western Michigan #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/pk4IwV9XM8 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 23, 2026

Notre Dame's Next Game

ND's next game is on Tuesday against Western Michigan. Sophomore Kellan Klosterman is scheduled to make his first start of the season against the Broncos. First pitch from Frank Eck Stadium is at 4:30 p.m. (ET).