Notre Dame Baseball Goes 3-0 In Tennessee Tech Holiday Inn Classic

Notre Dame baseball was the consensus favorite to win the Tennessee Tech Holiday Classic this weekend, but they didn't just win, they dominated. The Fighting Irish won all three of its games by mercy rule and have now won a season-high four straight games after shutting out Tennessee Tech, 11-0, in eight innings on Sunday.

Capping off a 3-0 weekend with an 11-0 win in 8 innings over Tennessee Tech!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/jtAZJBQvMi — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 1, 2026

Before Sunday's victory, the Fighting Irish beat Alabama A&M, 19-2, in seven innings on Friday and then beat UIC, 14-3, in eight innings on Saturday.



Notre Dame is now 6-3 on the season and begin conference play on Friday against Duke. In the meantime, three things really stood out about ND's undefeated road trip.

Notre Dame's offense must continue to carry the load

Don't get me wrong, Notre Dame's pitching was really good this weekend -- all three starters recorded the win -- but the Fighting Irish offense is still the team's biggest strength. In all six of ND's wins this year, the Fighting Irish have scored at least seven runs, and that didn't change this weekend.



Notre Dame scored 44 runs and knocked out 47 hits over the weekend. Obviously, that's not going to continue for the rest of the season, but there's no denying ND's offense is the driving force in its early-season success.



And it's not just one or two guys carrying the load. Seven of ND's starters recorded at least one hit in each game this weekend, and all nine starters recorded at least one hit against UIC.

Notre Dame hit the jackpot with Mark Quatrani

The Irish don't have all that many transfers on their roster, but boy oh boy did ND hit the jackpot with catcher Mark Quatrani. Quatrani played each of the last two seasons at Cornell and has, hands down, been the Irish's best offensive player so far this season.

GRAND SLAM! Mark Quatrani puts us up 10-0 in the top of the eighth!



Then BINO WATTERS hits his second HR of the game to make it 11-0! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/T1x6XI2Rz4 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) March 1, 2026

ANOTHER ONE - Mark Quatrani with a three-run bomb, and we are up 9-2 through 6 innings!#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/g3Hgerhp44 — Notre Dame Baseball (@NDBaseball) February 28, 2026

Quatrani hit two home runs this weekend and recorded at least two hits and three RBIs in each game. In nine games this year, Quatrain leads Notre Dame in batting average (.559), on-base percentage (.614), slugging percentage (1.029), runs (15), hits (19), home runs (four), RBIs (14), and total bases (35).



There's still a ton of baseball to be played, but Quatrani has definitely put himself in a position to be an All-American and a potential MLB Draft pick.

Notre Dame's pitching seems to have turned the corner

ND's pitching, especially the bullpen, has really struggled at times this year, but that wasn't the case this weekend. The Fighting Irish bullpen allowed just one run over the weekend, and starters Jack Radel and Ty Uber continue to step up at the top of the rotation.



Uber tossed five scoreless innings on Sunday, lowering his team-leading ERA to 1.38, and Radel continued to pound the strike zone. Radel struck out 10 over six innings on Friday, and in 16 innings pitched, he has 24 strikeouts to just three walks.



ND will need to continue to get that kind of production from both starters if the Irish are going to be competitive in ACC play.

Next up

Notre Dame's next game is on Tuesday against Eastern Michigan. First pitch in the Fighting Irish's home opener is at 4:30 p.m. (ET).