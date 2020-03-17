Notre Dame Baseball Finishes Shortened Season Ranked

The Link Jarrett era of Notre Dame baseball certainly won't end as hoped for due to the season being cancelled amidst the fears over the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

But one thing is certain, the first season under Jarrett was a huge success. Notre Dame finished the season 11-2, which included a three-game road series sweep over North Carolina.

The hot start resulted in Notre Dame cracking the final Collegiate Baseball Top 25, with the Irish ranking 24th in what will ultimately be the final poll.

Notre Dame's strong season was due to an outstanding offense and excellent pitching from starter Tommy Sheehan and reliever Tommy Vail, who both finished the season 3-0.

Centerfielder Spencer Myers led the Irish with a .431 batting average, a .492 on-base percentage and 15 stolen bases. Notre Dame slugged 16 home runs in 13 games, with first baseman Niko Kavadas leading way. Kavadas drilled seven home runs and led the team with 17 runs batted in for the Irish offense.

The future is certainly exciting and bright for Jarrett and his new staff. Barring any juniors choosing to sign with a Major League Baseball team following the 2020 MLB Draft, the Irish will return all nine starting position players/DH and its three starting pitchers plus Vail.