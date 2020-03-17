IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Notre Dame Baseball Finishes Shortened Season Ranked

Bryan Driskell

The Link Jarrett era of Notre Dame baseball certainly won't end as hoped for due to the season being cancelled amidst the fears over the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

But one thing is certain, the first season under Jarrett was a huge success. Notre Dame finished the season 11-2, which included a three-game road series sweep over North Carolina.

The hot start resulted in Notre Dame cracking the final Collegiate Baseball Top 25, with the Irish ranking 24th in what will ultimately be the final poll.

Notre Dame's strong season was due to an outstanding offense and excellent pitching from starter Tommy Sheehan and reliever Tommy Vail, who both finished the season 3-0.

Centerfielder Spencer Myers led the Irish with a .431 batting average, a .492 on-base percentage and 15 stolen bases. Notre Dame slugged 16 home runs in 13 games, with first baseman Niko Kavadas leading way. Kavadas drilled seven home runs and led the team with 17 runs batted in for the Irish offense.

The future is certainly exciting and bright for Jarrett and his new staff. Barring any juniors choosing to sign with a Major League Baseball team following the 2020 MLB Draft, the Irish will return all nine starting position players/DH and its three starting pitchers plus Vail.

Newsletter
https://www.subscribepage.com/irish-breakdown-newsletter
Comments

Baseball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seven Notre Dame Players Listed In CBS Sports Mock Draft

Seven Notre Dame players were placed in the latest 7-round mock draft from CBS Sports

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: Top Individual Performances Of 2019

Irish Breakdown takes a look at the Top 10 individual performances of the 2019 season, beginning with numbers 6-10

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

ACC Cancels All Spring Sports Activities

The conference has cancelled all spring activities, including games and practices, through the end of the academic year.

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Football: A National Perspective On Cornerback Recruiting - Part III

Securing signatures from elite cornerback recruits, the final step with Notre Dame cornerback recruiting.

Brian Smith

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part I

Spreading the ball around more in 2020 should provide the Notre Dame offense with a major boost in production.

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Spreading The Ball Around Should Boost The 2020 Pass Game - Part II

There are several key benefits for the Notre Dame offense if the pass game can spread the ball around more in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

Ghostark

SI: Cole Kmet Is The Top TE In The Draft

Sports Illustrated updated its 2020 NFL Draft rankings, and Notre Dame star Cole Kmet is TE1

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame And Recruits Must Adjust Visit Plans

The recent COVID-19 outbreak and the fears that followed have thrown a major wrench in the visit plans or colleges and student-athletes.

Brian Smith

by

Scarponi

A National Perspective On Cornerback Recruiting - Part I

A look at the importance of talented cornerbacks, and where they come from.

Brian Smith

by

IrishinIowa

Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football

Bryan Driskell

by

Bob Rodes