Notre Dame hasn't made it past the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament since 2018 and it certainly doesn't appear that will be changing this spring. The Fighting Irish currently sit at 11-11 overall and just 2-7 in ACC play.



So, although it'll be impossible to make the season overall a success, what needs to be done over the final 10 regular season games that would at least have the Fighting Irish end the year on a somewhat positive note?



Here are the five most important remaining games for Notre Dame as the final third of the 2025-26 season gets underway.

5: vs. Florida State (Feb. 7)

As you'll quickly see with this list, the goal for Notre Dame should be to qualify for the ACC Tournament. 15 of the 18 conference teams make the tournament and let's face it, its nothing short of embarrassing if you're one that is sitting at home, if even for just one or two days.



Florida State (3-6) currently sits a game ahead of Notre Dame (2-7) in the ACC standings, so winning a home game against a comparable team is a must in order to have a chance to get to Charlotte.

4. vs. Georgia Tech (Feb. 14)

Notre Dame and Georgia Tech currently sit with identical 2-7 records in ACC play, so another home chance against a similar team becomes a must-win on Valentine's Day.

3. at Pittsburgh (Feb. 21)

Notre Dame gets a week long break after that game against Georgia Tech. It has to go on the road to take on Pittsburgh, but having the extra rest should be a good thing for the Fighting Irish. With both teams sitting with 2-7 marks in ACC play currently, this could have a big impact on who makes the ACC Tournament and who doesn't.

2. vs. Stanford (March 4)

Notre Dame won the first meeting between these two back on December 30, in a 47-40 barnburner out west. Stanford is currently a game ahead of the Fighting Irish in the ACC standings, sitting at 3-6. Notre Dame potentially finishing with the same record as Stanford, but holding the head-to-head tiebreaker could go a long way in getting into the conference tournament.

1. at Boston College (March 7)

As has been the theme of this list, Notre Dame needs to take care of business in the games against those closest to it in the ACC standings. As much as I'd like to say upsetting Duke would go a long way in building excitement, I probably have a better chance spending a Saturday night with Sydney Sweeney than the Irish do of pulling that upset.



Like each game listed above, the regular season finale at Boston College could be the difference between making the ACC Tournament or starting the off-season early.