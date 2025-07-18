Irish Breakdown

With Caitlin Clark Out, Can Sonia Citron Win the WNBA 3-Point Contest?

Sonia Citron's odds of winning Friday's WNBA 3-point Contest increased dramatically after Caitlin Clark announced on Thursday she won't participate due to a reoccurring groin injury.

Jul 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) reacts after scoring a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the fourth quarter at EagleBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
WNBA fans received sour news on Thursday when super star Caitlin Clark officially announced her withdrawal from Friday's 3-Point Contest and Saturday's All-Star Game due to reaggravating her groin on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Fortunately for the WNBA and its fans, Clark will still be in attendance for the festivities, but after sitting out Wednesday's game against the New York Liberty, it was just a matter of time before this news broke. And it's 100% the right play by the Fever. Indiana has a legit shot of making a deep playoff run with a healthy Clark, and playing in a futile All-Star Game and 3-point contest with a banged-up groin just simply isn't worth it.

Does it suck for the WNBA and its ratings? Absolutely. Does it make it worse that the All-Star Game and Festivities are in Indianapolis? Yes, it does. But it is what it is.

As for who's the favorite to win the 3-point contest with Clark out, it's got to be Sabrina Ionescu. No, not reigning 3-point champion Allisha Gray or Kelsey Plum. It's Ionescu.

But you know who's a dark horse no one is talking about? Notre Dame's very own Sonia Citron. Citron can stroke, and she's displayed her range all season as a rookie for the Washington Mystics.

Competing in a 3-point contest is completely different from playing in a game, but don't be surprised if Citron performs well, and who knows, maybe even wins the whole thing.

Friday's WNBA 3-Point Contest starts at 8 p.m. (ET) and can be viewed on ESPN.

