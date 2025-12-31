Caitlin Clark Tells Travis Kelce Which Team She's Pulling for to Win the Super Bowl
Caitlin Clark has been a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan since she was a little kid, and the WNBA star has been able to enjoy their recent dominant stretch that has included three Super Bowl wins and seven straight trips to the AFC championship game.
That run, however, is now over as the Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff contention after their Week 15 loss to the Chargers and will be watching the postseason from home this year. They also lost Patrick Mahomes to a serious knee injury in that game and have lost five straight contests.
Making things even worse for Chiefs fans is that Travis Kelce could be playing in the final game of his legendary career this Sunday when Kansas City travels to Tennessee to face the Titans.
In the days before that possible finale, Kelce had Clark on his hit New Heights podcast, and she broke down which team she will be pulling for to win the Super Bowl this season.
That team? The New England Patriots.
“Honestly, I’m a Drake Maye fan; I think he’s been incredible," Clark said before naming some NFC teams that are playing well at the right time of the season. "… I’ll probably be pulling for the Patriots but I think the Rams are good, too."
Here's that conversation:
Maye and the Patriots have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL season. The newly crowned AFC East champions are 13-3 heading into Week 18 and could still claim the AFC's top seed if they are able to beat the Dolphins on Sunday and if the Broncos lose to the Chargers. Maye could also win the NFL MVP award in just his second season, which would be pretty impressive since he's only 23 years old.
All eyes will be on Kelce this Sunday and then again in the days and weeks after the season as fans await to see if he decides to call it a career, or if he'll return for another season.