Former Notre Dame Star Sparks Controversy with Caitlin Clark in WNBA Game
Caitlin Clark helped lead the Indiana Fever to a victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, but her 20 points in the 88-71 victory didn't take the headlines. Instead, it was Clark who was on the receiving end of a shove from former Notre Dame star Marina Mabrey in the third quarter.
The scene was the first of two in the game that resulted in physical altercations between the teams. Check out the first, involving Clark and Mabrey, below.
Mabrey deserves the technical, but I'm not as sold on either Clark or Sheldon deserving them. Sheldon is trying to make a play on the ball and pokes Clark's eye in the heat of the moment. Nothing likely would have come of that in terms of technicals had Mabrey not jumped in with the shove.
In the closing minutes of the game, another incident occurred when Sheldon was driving to the basket and was essentially tackled by Indiana enforcer Sophie Cunningham. You can see that highlight below.
Nick Shepkowski's Quick Take:
Caitlin Clark is the biggest name in the WNBA and on the short list for biggest names in all of basketball. I don't say that to say she's invincible to criticism, but do to acknowledge that the territory will bring rivals trying to bring her down in various ways.
Mabrey joins a growing list of players who have gone after Clark in rather ridiculous ways since the star joined the WNBA just last year. Some certainly comes from jealousy, but part of me thinks if it wasn't Clark, and there wasn't a chance to grow their names in even a small way, that incidents like that from Mabrey wouldn't happen as much.