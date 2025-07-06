Hannah Hidalgo's Huge Game Helps Team USA Rally Past Canada
Team USA had its first test on Saturday against Canada in the FIBA AmeriCup Semifinals, and thanks to Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, it survived. The Notre Dame guard finished with a game-high 19 points and four steals to help Team USA rally past Canada, 65-53.
For the first time all tournament, USA trailed at the half, but thanks to a stout defensive fourth quarter, held off the Canadians to advance to the FIBA AmeriCup Finals. Team USA held Canada to just five points in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten in tournament play and will play unbeaten Brazil on Sunday in the Gold Medal Game.
Hidalgo finished with the best +/- in the game at 18 and scored 10 of her 19 points in the second half. But Hidalgo's defensive play was the difference in this one.
The South Bend product has recorded at least four steals in each of Team USA's last three games and has a tournament-high 20 steals through six games. To put things in perspective, teammate Kennedy Smith is second in tournament play with 14 steals, six less than Hidalgo.
We've taken Team USA in every game so far, and we're taking them again on Sunday against Brazil. However, we're not taking them by double digits.
And similar to Saturday's semifinal contest, don't be surprised if Team USA trails at the half or for the majority of the game. Brazil is a darn good team, and their size is going to be tough for the Americans to handle. Ultimately, though, Team USA's depth and perimeter shooting should be enough to take down Brazil.