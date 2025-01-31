Hannah Hidalgo Shines Again as Notre Dame Stays Unbeaten in ACC Play
Hannah Hidalgo continued to strengthen her case for National Player of the Year on Thursday night as she scored 30 points and helped lead No. 3 Notre Dame to a 77-61 victory at Virginia Tech. The star sophomore shot 10 of 16 from the field and made all seven of her free throws, contributing to the Fighting Irish’s 13th consecutive win. It was Notre Dame's (18-2, 9-0 ACC) seventh straight victory over the Hokies.
Virginia Tech (14-7, 5-5 ACC) struggled as Carys Baker led the Hokies with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Hokies dropped their second straight game and their third in the last five. The game was close at halftime, but Notre Dame opened the second half with a 12-3 run, fueled by seven points from Hidalgo and five from Olivia Miles. Miles finished with 15 points, while Liza Karlen added 12. The Fighting Irish shot an impressive 50.9% from the floor.
Virginia Tech cut a 16-point deficit to 10 with roughly six minutes to play on a three-pointer from Matilda Ekh, but Notre Dame responded with a three-pointer of its own from Karlen and a three-point play by Hidalgo to seal the win. Notre Dame also played fierce defense, forcing 20 Hokies turnovers and converting those into 22 points.
The Fighting Irish, with Hidalgo and Miles in top form, continue to dominate the ACC and will next face Louisville on Sunday. Virginia Tech hosts SMU the same day.