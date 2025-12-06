Marcus Freeman Reveals Notre Dame's Quarterback Recruiting Strategy

There's no one-size-fits-all strategy when it comes to college football recruiting, especially with the transfer portal becoming a major factor.



Notre Dame showed last year it can get to the national championship with a transfer quarterback in Riley Leonard from Duke, or fall short of their goals in a 9-3 regular season in 2023 under Wake Forest transfer quarterback Sam Hartman.

The Irish went a different route in 2025, turning away from the transfer portal and creating a quarterback battle between the inexperienced CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey, who committed to Notre Dame out of high school.

Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr throws against NC State at Notre Dame Stadium. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Notre Dame stumbled early with an 0-2 start, Carr has made significant strides as a redshirt freshman. He's one of 10 finalists for the Manning Award –– given to the nation's best quarterback –– and sets up Notre Dame well for the future with eligibility through the 2028 season.



A high school recruit like Carr is the preferred method for coach Marcus Freeman at the quarterback position moving forward.

"My vision has always been to have a high school quarterback be the future of Notre Dame football," Freeman said Wednesday. "



I know in my first two years I had to make decisions that decided to go into the transfer portal, but when Riley [Leonard)] was our quarterback two years ago, I knew the future quarterback of Notre Dame was in-house, and it was one of three people that I believe could be the future of our program."

Who could follow in Carr's footsteps?

Notre Dame has four other quarterbacks on the current roster, including Minchey, freshman Blake Hebert, sophomore Anthon Rezac and senior Tyler Buchner. Hebert, a four-star recruit, is the only one with more remaining eligibility than Carr.

The Irish also signed one quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class: Noah Grubbs. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, Grubbs is a four-star recruit from Lake Mary, Fla., who's ranked No. 377 overall and No. 27 among quartbacks, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Freeman had high praise for Grubbs during Wednesday's national signing day press conference.



"Noah is as talented a high school player as we've evaluated in high school quarterbacks, and he's playing really, really well in his senior year," Freeman said. "He came up here in the summer after he was committed, and I was watching throw a little bit and do some things like he was coming to camp even after he was committed, and I'm excited for him."

"I have a strong belief Noah will get here and do some great things and his first year and we're going to continue to make sure and hope that the future of our quarterback position is built through high school recruiting."

The Irish also have a commitment from 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard, a four-star recruit from Kennesaw, Ga., who's tabbed No. 10 among quarterbacks by the 247Sports Composite rankings.



So with Carr and Minchey atop the current depth chart, plus talented incoming high school recruits, Freeman has set up Notre Dame with plenty of options down the road.