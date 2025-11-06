How To Watch Notre Dame Basketball vs Detroit Mercy
Notre Dame began the 2025-26 season on Monday with an 89-67 win over LIU, led by Markus Burton with 24 points and Cole Certa with 22.
Head coach Micah Shrewsberry's team will look to build on that victory Friday, as they host Detroit Mercy out of the Horizon League. One of the more intriguing aspects of the season opener was Notre Dame's 14-for-27 3-point shooting. Certa finished with a team-high six 3-pointers made, while freshman Ryder Frost went 4-for-5 off the bench.
Now they'll face a Detroit Mercy team that lost convincingly in its debut on Monday at the University of Illinois-Chicago. The Titans went 8-24 last season in their first season under head coach Mark Montgomery, an All-Big Ten player during his playing career at Michigan State.
Here's more information on Monday's game.
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Detroit Mercy
- Who: Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0, 0-0 in ACC) vs. Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1, 0-0 in Horizon League)
- What: Nonconference game
- When: Friday, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion (9,149) in South Bend, Ind.
- TV channel: ACC+
- Radio: 960 WSBT-AM in South Bend; Audacy; SiriusXM channel 955 or 956
- Radio announcer: Tony Simeone
- Point spread: Will update when available.
- Recent results: Notre Dame beat LIU 89-67 in the season opener. In two exhibition games, Notre Dame lost 69-62 at home against DePaul on Oct. 24 and won 77-76 on the road against Butler on Oct. 17. Detroit Mercy began the season with a 91-71 loss at UIC. In two exhibition games, Detroit Mercy won 75-67 at home against Central State on Oct. 30 and beat Grand Valley State 86-70 at home on Oct. 24.
- Last season: Notre Dame went 15-18 overall and finished 12th out of 15 teams in the ACC with an 8-12 conference record in coach Micah Shrewsberry's second. The Irish missed the NCAA Tournament for a third straight season. Detroit Mercy went 8-24 overall and finished 10th out of 11 Horizon League teams with a 4-16 record in conference play.
- Series history: Notre Dame leads the all-time series 3-0, including home games in 2020, 2019 and 2011. The Irish won the most recent matchup 78-70, led by Prentiss Hubb with 18 points.
Meet the coaches
- Mark Montgomery, Detroit Mercy: Montgomery, 55, has an 8-25 record during his second season at Detroit Mercy, a program that went 1-31 the year before he was hired. He was previously a Michigan State assistant coach from 2021-24 under Tom Izzo. Montgomery was Northern Illinois' head coach from 2011-21, where he went 124-170 overall and 63-98 in the MAC with a division title in 2019-20. He played at Michigan State from 1988-92 and graduated as the school's all-time leader in games played.
- Micah Shrewsberry, Notre Dame: Shrewsberry, 49, is 29-38 overall and 15-25 in ACC play with zero NCAA Tournament or NIT appearances entering his third season with the Irish. He was previously the head coach at Penn State 2021-23, going 37-31 overall with one NCAA Tournament appearance and one win. Shrewsberry has also been an assistant coach with Purdue, the Boston Celtics, Butler, DePauw and Wabash, and he was IU South Bend's head coach from 2005-07. He played at Hanover College and was born in Indianapolis.
What to know about Detroit Mercy
Detroit Mercy lost its season opener 91-71 at the University of Illinois-Chicago. Ayden Carter led the team with 18 points, followed by Keshawn Fisher with 12. Detroit Mercy made just 8-of-40 3-point attempts and shot 31.2% from the field.
Entering the season, Detroit Mercy was picked to finish ninth out of 11 teams in the preseason Horizon League poll. Orlando Lovejoy was one of five players named to the preseason All-Horizon League first team. Nate Johnson returned after making the Horizon League All-Freshman team last season.
Detroit Mercy is ranked No. 307 overall on KenPom and came in at No. 309 in Sports Illustrated Kevin Sweeney's preseason rankings of all 365 teams. The Titans have not finished higher than sixth in the conference since 2020-21, when they were third.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.